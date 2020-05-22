ATLANTA (CBS46) -- The official start to summer, albeit a little more subdued than usual, officially kicks off this weekend with the Memorial Day holiday. And if you are planning to venture out for a trip, you'll see some welcome prices at the pump.
According to AAA, nationally, gas prices in Georgia have dropped below $2 a gallon and in Georgia the news is even better with prices dropping as low as $1.50 in some locations. In metro Atlanta, the price of a gallon of unleaded ranged from $1.63 to $1.79, AAA reported.
Across Georgia, prices were highest heading towards the Atlantic coast while prices were cheapest across the northeastern part of the state. Nationwide, the cheapest gas prices were found across the Deep South, with the exception of Florida. Mississippi had the cheapest prices in the country at $1.57 a gallon while California had the highest price in the 48 contiguous states at $2.84 a gallon.
