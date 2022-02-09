FULTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) — According to GasBuddy, average prices at the pump are now the highest they've been in more than seven years.
Now, a group of Democratic U.S. senators are introducing a bill that would halt the federal tax on gas until next year. This includes U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock of Georgia. "I think if you talk to ordinary people, it's absolutely worth it. They are feeling the pinch of the pandemic and on top of that, we're seeing these corporations it seems to me exploit the pandemic for their own selfish purposes," said Sen. Warnock Wednesday to Gray TV's D.C. Bureau. "We've got to relieve these costs for ordinary Georgians and that's what this gas tax relief act is all about."
According to GasBuddy, the national average for a gallon of regular was about $3.47 Wednesday. That's the highest it's been since September 2014.
"Average price in Atlanta is now about $3.31 a gallon. That's up almost 10 cents a gallon in the last week. Prices now a dollar and two cents per gallon higher than where they were a year ago," said Patrick De Haan with GasBuddy.
De Haan says there are several reasons why prices continue to tick up.
"Geopolitical issues flared up in several areas over the last several weeks. Of course, at the top of that list is Russia and Ukraine," he said Wednesday in a zoom interview. "The bulk of why we remain elevated still really has to do with COVID imbalances. Earlier in the pandemic, Americans stopped driving. That caused demand and prices to plummet which caused oil companies to start shutting down production and of course then the economy became roaring back."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.