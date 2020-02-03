ATLANTA (CBS46)—Georgia drivers may have noticed slightly cheaper prices at the gas pump.
According to AAA, Georgia gas prices declined compared to a week ago.
Drivers in Georgia are now paying an average of $2.30 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline; that’s seven cents less than a week ago.
It now costs $34.50 to fill a 15-gallon tank of gasoline.
"Increased total domestic stocks of gasoline have helped to ease pump price,” said Montrae Waiters, spokeswoman, AAA – The Auto Club Group.
“Typically, we see lower demand during this time of year. When combined with higher stock levels, pump prices usually decrease in response.”
Atlanta’s current gasoline is $2.31 per gallon.
The most expensive Georgia metro markets:Brunswick ($2.43), Hinesville-Fort Stewart ($2.42), and Savannah ($2.38).
The least expensive Georgia metro markets: Catoosa-Dade-Walker ($2.19), Dalton ($2.20), and Rome ($2.21).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.