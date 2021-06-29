ATLANTA (CBS46) -- AAA forecasts travel volumes for Independence day weekend will be the second-highest on record and estimates around 47 million Americans are expected to travel.
Consumer Energy Alliance says the national average price of gas on July 4th is expected to be over $3 and drivers will be looking at a price hike of about 43 or 93 cents more than 2020's cost of $2.18.
"Holidays are already going to be increased on the roadways and airports anyway, when you add the demand after Covid and also some of the energy supply issues we had, it's kind of the perfect storm for some higher prices unfortunately for the foreseeable future," said Kevin Doyle, VP of State Affairs & Southeast Director at Consumer Energy Alliance.
CEA says drivers should get ready for those numbers to keep going up. "You have the additional demand to travel combined also with a restrictive supply of fuel and energy as well," said Doyle.
Doyle says there are a few easy ways that drivers can help get the most out of their gas money. "Some basic maintenance of your car," said Doyle. "Make sure that your tires are inflated to the normal pressure--that normally helps. Make sure your trunks aren't full of things aren't needed which helps with the weight of the car," said Doyle. "There are ways to carpool."
