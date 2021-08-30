ATLANTA (CBS46) – Though damage assessments are just getting underway in the Gulf Coast aftermath of Hurricane Ida, a leading gasoline analysist does not expect to see gas prices soar in the coming days.
“There may be a small impact to gas prices, but it’s not quite as bad as some of the posts I’ve seen on social media that suggests prices are going to soar overnight,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for Gas Buddy.
De Haan predicts that gas prices will likely go up 5-to-15 cents a gallon over the next few days, but he expects prices will drop back down within a couple of weeks.
De Haan said earlier rumors that some oil rigs had broken loose have so far been unsubstantiated.
“A lot of these platforms out on the Gulf of Mexico are built to withstand extreme weather, especially after Hurricane Katrina in 2005 decimated many of those oil platforms,” he said. “They were built back much stronger.”
Alpharetta-based Colonial Pipeline did shut down two of its pipelines that serve much of the South.
“There’s nothing to worry about there,” said De Haan. “This is not anywhere near the same situation as the hacking situation in late May. This is common for the pipeline to be shut down as a precaution due to the extreme weather.”
Eric Abercrombie, a spokesman for Colonial Pipeline, told CBS46 Monday that the company expects to resume to full service once it’s able to safely evaluate its infrastructure and assess any impact that may have occurred from the storm.
“Please know that fuel supply continues to be available throughout the southeast from the numerous terminals located along the supply route,” Abercrombie said.
De Haan of Gas Buddy said he does not expect to see any gas shortages because of Ida.
“There shouldn’t be any disruption at all to gasoline supply,” he said, “but if everyone does go up and panic, that will create a problem that wouldn’t otherwise exist.”
