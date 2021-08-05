ATLANTA (CBS46) — A gallon of unleaded gas has hit an almost 7-year high, as prices across the country continue to rise.
Patrick De Haan, the head of petroleum analysis with GasBuddy, reports the national average has jumped to $3.19 per gallon, the highest average since Oct. 12, 2014. As of 9:30 a.m., that price increased another penny to $3.20/gallon according to GasBuddy.com.
Here in Georgia, the statewide average sits well below the national average at $2.93/gallon. In Atlanta, the average is $0.05 higher at $2.98/gallon.
