ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) – Gas prices are on the rise in Georgia.
According to AAA, gas prices are up six cents from last week. Motorists are now paying an average of $2.60 per gallon for regular unleaded gas.
"Georgia gas prices have been increasing, but the national average is still less than last year’s high,” a AAA spokesperson Montrae Waiters said in a press release.
It now costs about $39 to fill a 15-gallon tank. That is $3.60 less than what motorists paid last May when gas prices hit their 2018 peak of $2.84 per gallon.
“The majority of motorists can expect more expensive gas prices throughout July although the national average is likely to stay under $3 a gallon,” Waiters said.
