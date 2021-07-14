BUCKHEAD (CBS46) — As much of the country continues its return from the COVID-19 pandemic, gas prices continue to surge.
CBS46 found a couple of gas stations in Buckhead that are asking for more than $4 a gallon for both 'Plus' and 'Premium' fuel.
The highest prices we found were at a Shell station in Buckhead that had the 'Shell Plus" fuel for $4.19 per gallon and the 'Shell V-Power Nitro+' for $4.49 per gallon. Regular unleaded gas was listed for $3.49.
The prices at these stations appeared to be well above average prices across the rest of the Atlanta metro area. According to gasbuddy.com, an average gallon of unleaded sits at $2.92.
Most of the premium prices we found on the site sat much closer to $3.49 to $3.89 per gallon, rather than the $4.49 we found in Buckhead. If you find any higher-than-normal gas prices in the area, please send a photo and the exact location to news@cbs46.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.