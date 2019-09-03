Gas station clerk fights off knife-wielding robber

COBB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- While others enjoyed a long Labor Day weekend, an employee at the Shell gas station on Jiles Road in Kennesaw was fighting for his life.
“Wrestling a guy for 20 minutes, he’s never done that before in his life,” said a friend of the victim who helped get him to the hospital.
A man armed with a knife ran into the Shell food mart and startled the employee on August 31. You see in the video, the robber gets much more than he bargained for as the employee fights back with vigor.
They wrestle in the store before the fight spills outside. At one point the gas station employee, who is 6’3, slams the attacker into a car.
A friend of the employee told CBS46 he couldn’t believe what happened.
“I was surprised. He never had a fight with anybody never, never slapped anyone. I was shocked to the way he handled the situation,” said the friend.
Overall, the clerk's friends are simply happy the incident only resulted in minor injuries.
“He’s just got a few scratches and his knee hurts, now he’s home he’s resting,” said the friend.
Police were able to grab blood samples and finger prints, but the suspect remains at large.
Two weeks prior, another Shell gas station was robbed less than half a mile away. An attendant there told police the suspect may be the same man.
