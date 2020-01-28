GWINNETT COUNTY, GA (CBS46) -- Tuesday morning Duluth Police responded to a person shot at a Shell gas station located at 3495 Peachtree Industrial Blvd in the City of Duluth.
Officers arrived and entered the Shell, they noticed a male lying on the floor near the cashier area, shot in left leg. Officers began administering first aid to the male until Gwinnett County Fire Department arrived and transported the male to Northside Hospital in Lawrenceville.
Surveillance video showed a black male run into the Shell, with a red shirt covering his face armed with a knife. The male continued to run in the store towards the cashier area still armed with the knife, at this time, the cashier then shot the armed male one time in the left leg.
The suspect, Christian Saint Amour, 21, was transported to Northside Hospital in Lawrenceville and was subsequently charged with Attempted Armed Robbery, Aggravated Assault, Possession of a Knife during the Commission of a Felony, Wearing Mask to Conceal Identity of Wearer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.