DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- A man is in critical condition after being wounded in a gas station shoot out in Stone Mountain.
DeKalb County Police say two men involved in a heated dispute both pulled out guns and shot at one another in the 1200 block of Panola Road Thursday evening.
One victim was struck but managed to drive himself to a location in the 1100 block of Chapman Circle where he called 911. He was met by EMS who transported him to an area hospital in critical condition.
The second man involved in the incident has not been located. The investigation remains active.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.