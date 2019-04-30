LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) -- The Gwinnett County Police Department is seeking the public’s help in investigating several gas station thefts in Lawrenceville.
The incident happened on Friday, April 5.
According to police, the thief approached his victims’ cars while they were away, and proceeded to steal their phone, wallets and other items of value.
Police reported the same type of theft at another gas station on Beaver Ruin Road.
Investigators believe the same suspect was responsible for both thefts.
If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.