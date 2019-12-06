HALL COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) Crews worked for hours to clear the scene of an overturned tractor trailer on I-985 in Hall County.
The crash happened around 6 p.m. Thursday night near mile marker 9.
The tanker was carrying about 9,000 gallons of gasoline, which had to be off-loaded before crews could work to upright the truck. The tanker did leak about 20 gallons onto the ground.
No word on what caused the truck to overturn.
The roadway was shut down for nearly 10 hours. No injuries were reported.
