SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) — A 60-year-old gate attendant was killed around 3 a.m. Dec. 27 after a car crashed into the gate attendant's building at the entrance of Sun City Peachtree.
The Spalding County Sheriff's Office says Ebenezer Sowunmi was inside of the building and was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver, who has been identified as 41-year-old David Glosson, reportedly walked away from the scene of the crash and went to his father's house inside of the community.
When his father found out what happened, he called 911. He also made his son stay until law enforcement arrived.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with Mr. Sowunmi’s family as they go through this horrible loss especially at this time of the year. It took a great deal of courage to do what Glosson’s father did by taking his son back to the scene and keeping him their until we arrived. He did the right thing and made sure his son was held accountable for his actions. It’s also a tragedy for that family as well and they are also in our thoughts and prayers,” Sheriff Dix said.
Glosson was arrested and is being charged with driving under the influence, vehicular homicide and failure to maintain lane. He is currently being held in the Spalding County jail.
The Sheriff's Office says Glosson has a criminal record and was recently released from a California jail.
