COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (CBS46) – The Gateway Center Arena, home of the College Park Skyhawks, has named the road outside of the arena Walt Bellamy Way, in honor of the late Hall of Famer and Atlanta Hawks center Walt Bellamy.
The street sign was unveiled Thursday morning at the grand opening of the venue, and is located directly outside the doors of the Atlanta Hawks G League affiliate’s home court.
Bellamy, a four-time NBA All-Star and Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame inductee, played the final four seasons of his career with the Hawks from 1970-1974.
He was a member of the 1960 USA Men’s Basketball Team, won gold at the Rome Olympics and in 1961 was named the NBA’s Rookie of the Year after averaging 31.6 points and 19 rebounds.
In addition to his on-court accomplishments, Bellamy was a staple in the College Park and Atlanta community.
He served as the commissioner of Atlanta’s Police Athletic League, was a member of the NAACP, a mentor at the local YMCA, and a sergeant-at-arms at the Georgia Senate.
College Park opens its inaugural season on the road Friday, Nov. 8 against the Erie BayHawks.
The Skyhawks take their home court for the first time on Nov. 21, versus the Delaware Blue Coats at 7 p.m. on PeachtreeTV.
For more information on the Skyhawks upcoming season click here.
