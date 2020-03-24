ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- “We’ve been stuck in the house! We just needed some fresh air,” Gabriella Sumlin said.
That need for fresh air and exercise led Gabrielle Sumlin and her three children to Alexander Park where they found locked down playgrounds. Bruce Bennett and his pup Noah found locks and chains on their daily walk to the dog park.
“I think it makes sense to do that. I like having the park open, I can understand them closing certain parts of it though,” Bennett told CBS46.
This week Gwinnett County officials announced all playgrounds, dog parks, pavilions and other gathering sites inside county parks are closed all to aid in the battle against COVID-19. For those thinking of breaking the new rules, you could face a fine up to $1,000 and 60 days in jail.
“I think that’s too much…I think they need to give us all a break right now,” Bennett said.
In DeKalb County all playgrounds are closed. In Cobb, officials decided to close every park in their county.
While Atlanta’s Mayor locked down the city, she decided to leave the parks and BeatLine untouched.
“It’s important for mental, physical, and emotional well-being that people still be able to go out and get some fresh air and exercise,” Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms explained.
But that could change if the rules are not followed.
“We ask people to please allow us to leave those places open by not congregating, space yourself out and go explore other parts of the belt line trail that aren’t as densely populated,” Bottoms said.
