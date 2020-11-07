Saturday is the day many college football fans have waited for: Florida-Georgia, a game that always seems to deliver with high-stakes and big plays.
After the first quarter between the SEC East powerhouses, the score was tied up 14-14 after scoring surges by both teams. Georgia’s quarterback, Stetson Bennet, went to the locker room, being replaced by D’Wan Mathis, but returned to the sidelines with less than a minute left in the quarter.
The second quarter saw the Dawgs' offense struggle while Florida continued to execute explosive plays. Florida took a solid 38-21 lead heading into the half.
Tune in as the 5th ranked Bulldogs take on the 4th ranked Gators in Jacksonville, then stick around after the game for the CBS46 Dawg Show.
