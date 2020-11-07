Saturday was a day many college football fans have waited for: the 8th ranked Florida Gators against the 5th ranked Georgia Bulldogs, a game that always seems to deliver with high-stakes and big plays.
After the first quarter between the SEC East powerhouses, the score was tied up 14-14 after scoring surges by both teams. Georgia’s quarterback, Stetson Bennet, went to the locker room, being replaced by D’Wan Mathis, but returned to the sidelines with less than a minute left in the quarter.
The second quarter saw the Dawgs offense struggle while Florida continued to execute explosive plays. Florida took a solid 31-21 lead heading into the half.
The Gators managed to add another 10 points in the third quarter before the Dawgs put Mathis back in as quarterback. Mathis led the Dawgs on a drive that ended with a touchdown, ending the quarter with the Gators leading 41-28.
Unfortunately, the scoring drive Mathis led would be Georgia's last of the game. The Bulldogs' offense just couldn't get into a rhythm, while Florida managed to tack on another three points with a field goal late into the fourth quarter. The Gators offense was ferocious, and the Dawgs were unable to keep up.
Florida won the game convincingly, with a final score of 44-28.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.