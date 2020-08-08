WAYCROSS, Ga. (CBS46) -- The Waycross Police Department requested assistance from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation following an officer involved shooting Saturday.
An officer responded to a traffic violation at the intersection of Howe and Brunell St. around 8:00 a.m. Saturday morning. As he attempted to get the vehicle's license plate information, three minors exited the vehicle and ran, reported to be ages 9, 12, and 14.
A second officer arrived on the scene to provide assistance, as the first officer pursued the three fleeing minors with his vehicle. The second officer approached the front of the suspect vehicle, when it began driving towards him.
The second officer fired multiple shots as the vehicle approached, and two 15-year-old and 16-year old male minors exited and ran as it was still in drive.
An altercation ensued between the second officer and the 15-year-old male, who was soon handcuffed and taken into custody. EMS arrived and treated the suspect for minor injuries.
The first responding officer returned to the scene after having heard gunshots. Reports say that the three minors he was pursuing had went home.
No officers were injured during the incident, and the GBI will continue its independent investigation.
The GBI asks that anyone with information call them at (912) 389-4103 or contact the Waycross Police Department at (912) 287-2921. The Ware County District Attorney’s Office will provide a review once the investigation concludes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.