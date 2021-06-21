EATONTON, Ga. (CBS46) -- The Georgia Bureau of Investigation arrested a Milledgeville teen Sunday in connection to an Eatonton double homicide case.
19-year-old Xavier Rashad Chambers was arrested following a fatal shooting that killed two people Sunday evening.
Around 7:42 p.m. Eatonton police were called to disperse a large crowd of people who were gathered at a home on Lawson Drive. Once they dispersed the group, officers then left the scene. After nearly an hour, officers in the area heard gunfire.
When officers reported back to Lawson Drive, they discovered two teens suffering from gunshot wounds. 19-year-old Roman Felton Rowell and 16-year-old Jeremiah DeSean Walton, both from Eatonton were pronounced dead on the scene.
Police say shortly after they left the scene the first time, Chambers allegedly began shooting in the crowd, striking and killing Rowell and Walton.
GBI agents arrested Chambers and transported him to Putnam County Detention Center. Chambers now faces a slew of charges including: two counts of malice murder, two counts of aggravated assault, one count of possession of firearm with altered identification.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Eatonton Police Department at 706-485-3551 or the GBI Milledgeville Office at 478-445-4173. Tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.