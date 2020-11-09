Georgia Bureau of Investigations released an update on a shooting which killed Chicago Rapper King Von.

GBI stated that two victims were killed in the Friday morning shooting outside the Monaco Hookah Lounge on Trinity Avenue. Originally the state bureau reported three were killed when a total of six people shot.

Mark Blakely, 34, of Chicago was the other man killed along with Dayvon Bennett, aka King Von, 26 of Chicago.

Over the weekend, Atlanta police secured arrest warrants against 22-year-old Timothy Leeds for the murder of Bennett. Leeks is in police custody at Grady Hospital, undergoing treatment for a gunshot wound. With his arrest, investigators will close Bennett’s homicide case.

GBI continues to investigate the use of force involving Atlanta police officers.