PAULDING County, Ga. (CBS46) -- Two Paulding County Sheriff’s Office Jailers are now behind bars and accused of sexual assault, according to deputies.
On Thursday, authorities arrested LaDarius Dominique Jones, 30, and Lucas Mays, 22, in connection to several inappropriate incidents with multiple female inmates at the Paulding County Jail.
A female inmate told a Jail staffer that the two men allegedly initiated inappropriate sexual contact with her on May 12.
The two accused jailers were off duty on May 12 and May 13, deputies reported. When Jones and Mays returned to work on May 14, authorities ensured that they had no further contact with any other inmates. During the investigation, two more female inmates reported that they encountered similar misconduct allegations against the same two jailers. This prompted the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to conduct an investigation into the incident.
The investigation along with video evidence from the jail led to Mays and Jones to be terminated. Jones was charged with three counts of sexual assault and one count of violation of oath of office. As for Mays, he was charged with three counts of sexual assault and one count of violation of oath of office
Sheriff Gary Gulledge said, “It disgusts me that two of our jailers would betray the trust that our inmates and the public have in us. We are sworn to uphold the law, and I will not stand for anyone, even if they are one of our deputies or jailers, to violate the law and the trust of the community.”
If anyone has any information regarding these jailers or any other employee of the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office regarding misconduct of any kind, we would encourage you to please contact the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office OPS Division at (770) 443-3010, the GBI Tip Line at 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online here, by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app, or by downloading the Paulding Sheriff mobile app.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.