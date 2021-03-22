Four individuals are in jail in connection to child exploitation charges in Clayton County.
According to a press release from the Georgia Bureau of Investigations, the arrests came after a two-day coordinated effort between the GBI’s Investigation’s Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes (CEACC) Unit, and the GBI’s Special Enforcement Team.
13 search warrants were executed as a part of the investigation.
A GBI spokesperson said at least two children were identified as possible prior victims of molestation as detectives investigated the case.
The case began after the GBI received a cybertip regarding child pornography in Clayton County.
“During those search warrants 57 digital devices were previewed by GBI Digital Forensic Investigators and at least seven of those digital devices were seized as evidence. Thirty-six of the digital devices previewed were mobile phones. Investigators who work child exploitation investigations are increasingly seeing more mobile phones as the main instrument by which predators seek out child sexual abuse material and communicate with others who are like minded”, according to a statement from the GBI.
Those arrested and charged by the GBI in Clayton County are:
- Pedro Sanchez Campos, 22, factory employee
- Khaila Johnson, 24, unemployed
- Clifford Lamere, 60, unemployed
- Ilan Dan Xula Osorio, 22, roofing company employee
