WOODSTOCK, Ga. (CBS46) – Six people are now behind bars and face a slew of charges following an operation targeting online predators in metro Atlanta.
During a weekslong investigation, the Woodstock Police Department in partnership with the GBI Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force conducted an undercover chat operation where they arrested several people.
The individuals met with agents who they believed was a female under the age of 16 for the purposes of having sex, investigators told CBS46 News.
Authorities arrested the following during their operation:
- Vikash Khandelwal, 37, of Duluth, was arrested and charged with Child Exploitation, Criminal Attempt Child Molestation and Criminal Attempt Aggravated Child Molestation
- Carlos Saldivar, 45, of Marietta, was arrested and charged with Child Exploitation.
- Esteban Bianchi, 24, of Marietta, was arrested and charged with Child Exploitation.
- Sincere Nelson, 23, of Roswell, was arrested and charged with Criminal Attempt Child Molestation.
- Alfred Villalobos, 21, of Woodstock, was arrested and charged with Child Exploitation, Obscene Internet Contact with a Child, Criminal Attempt Child Molestation, Criminal Attempt Aggravated Child Molestation and Criminal Attempt Aggravated Sodomy
- Brian Travis Cowart, 36, of Cartersville was arrested on warrants for Child Exploitation, Computer Electronic Pornography Child Exploitation Act.
