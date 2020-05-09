GBI addresses reports of additional video from Ahmaud Arbery case

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (CBS46) -- The GBI continued their investigation into the death of Ahmaud Arbery as reports circulated of additional video footage from the incident.
The GBI confirmed Saturday that they had in fact reviewed said footage, along with photographs, as part of their active investigation prior to the arrest of Gregory and Travis McMichael, the father-son duo charged with the murder of Arbery.
On February 23, Ahmaud Arbery was out for a jog when he was allegedly targeted by father and son duo Travis and Gregory McMichael. In the video, Arbery is seen jogging around the McMichael's white pick up truck and encountering one of the armed men.
As the video plays, both men are seen involved in a physical altercation when three gunshots go off. The 25-year-old is then seen jogging a short distance from the one of the men before collapsing in the roadway.
Ahmaud Arbery's family attorney, S. Lee Merritt, took to Instagram to share the surveillance video footage just moments before Abery's death:
View this post on Instagram
May 9, 2020 RE: Ahmaud Arbery Murder Our office has reviewed the surveillance video which appears to show a person, believed to be Ahmaud Arbery, entering a property under construction. The individual remains on the property for under 3 minutes before continuing to jog down the road. This video is consistent with the evidence already known to us. Ahmaud Arbery was out for a jog. He stopped by a property under construction where he engaged in no illegal activity and remained for only a brief period. Ahmaud did not take anything from the construction site. He did not cause any damage to the property. He remained for a brief period of time and was not instructed by any one to leave but rather left on his own accord to continue his jog. Ahmaud’s actions at this empty home under construction were in no way a felony under Georgia law. This video confirms that Mr. Arbery’s murder was not justified and the actions of the men who pursued him and ambushed him were unjustified. We reiterate, Ahmaud Arbery did not take part in ANY felony, had no illegal substances in his system, was not armed yet was shot three times with a shotgun at close range. Sincerely, S. Lee Merritt, Esq Ben Crump, Esq L. Chris Stewart, Esq
This is an ongoing case; stay with CBS46 for more information and details and as they become available.
If anyone has any new information regarding this case, it can be submitted to the GBI Tip Line at 1-800-597-TIPS(8477) or https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online. We will continue to update you with pertinent information regarding this case.
