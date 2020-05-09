GBI addresses reports of additional video from Ahmaud Arbery case

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (CBS46) -- The GBI continued their investigation into the death of Ahmaud Arbery as reports circulated of additional video footage from the incident.

The GBI confirmed Saturday that they had in fact reviewed said footage, along with photographs, as part of their active investigation prior to the arrest of Gregory and Travis McMichael, the father-son duo charged with the murder of Arbery.

On February 23, Ahmaud Arbery was out for a jog when he was allegedly targeted by father and son duo Travis and Gregory McMichael. In the video, Arbery is seen jogging around the McMichael's white pick up truck and encountering one of the armed men.

As the video plays, both men are seen involved in a physical altercation when three gunshots go off. The 25-year-old is then seen jogging a short distance from the one of the men before collapsing in the roadway.

Ahmaud Arbery's family attorney, S. Lee Merritt, took to Instagram to share the surveillance video footage just moments before Abery's death:

This is an ongoing case; stay with CBS46 for more information and details and as they become available.

If anyone has any new information regarding this case, it can be submitted to the GBI Tip Line at 1-800-597-TIPS(8477) or https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online. We will continue to update you with pertinent information regarding this case.

Related Articles:

Georgia lawmakers renew push for a hate crime bill after Ahmaud Arbery shooting Georgia lawmakers are calling for changes to the state code to include hate crimes after the shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery, who was killed while jogging through a neighborhood.

Ahmaud Arbery's brutal murder prompts renewed calls for a hate crime law ATLANTA (CBS46) - The brutal killing of Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia has the markings of a racia…

Man who recorded the Ahmaud Arbery shooting has been receiving threats, attorney says The man who recorded the fatal shooting of Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia is receiving threats after authorities announced that he's also being investigated following the killing, his attorney said.