GORDON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Georgia State Patrol and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation are working an active scene in the area of the Whitfield and Gordon County line.

CBS affiliate WDEF sent an alert notifying the public that authorities are searching for Dalton Potter in the area of Cline Road and Brandy Lake Road. Potter is considered "armed and dangerous." Residents are urged to stay indoors.

Whitfield County Sheriff says Potter came into contact with a civilian Wednesday and shot the individual. The victim was airlifted area hospital Erlanger.

Potter, 29, is wanted in connection to the shooting of a Dalton deputy during a traffic stop. GBI says Potter was driving a stolen vehicle a the time of the incident. Despite a short pursuit and shootout with deputies, Potter managed to flee.

Multiple overpasses leading into Gordon County are shut down. Residents and motorists in the area can be seen waiting at a local gas station off the Carbondale exit.

