GBI Arrests Lamar County Man for making Terroristic Threats

Barnesville, GA (CBS46) – On Tuesday, Michael C. Hudgins, 24, was arrested by GBI Agents for Terroristic Threats and Acts. In addition to that charge, Hudgins was also charged with theft by receiving a stolen firearm, (7) counts of possession of a firearm by a first offender probationer, trafficking methamphetamine, and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.
This arrest stems from a thorough investigation by the GBI along with Lamar County Sheriff’s Office Investigators. The Lamar County Sheriff’s Office requested the GBI’s assistance in reference to a terroristic threat’s investigation involving Michael Hudgins, an employee of Continental Tire at the Aldora Mill.
Hudgins made comments to another Continental Tire employee about bringing an AK 47 rifle to work and “shooting up the place”. Hudgins also told another employee not to come to work on February 1st because he was going to carry out his assault.
On Tuesday, GBI Agents and LCSO Investigators located Hudgins at his residence on Freeman Rd. in Barnesville. Prior to contacting Hudgins, law enforcement discovered that he was on first offender probation from a previous arrest.
In Hudgins bedroom, law enforcement discovered seven firearms that Hudgins is not permitted to have due to his probation conditions. Law enforcement then found over three ounces of suspected methamphetamine, along with a quantity of suspected marijuana, in an outbuilding on the property.
Troy Guy Peacock,41, was also arrested at this location due to a probation violation warrant.
