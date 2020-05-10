(CBS46) – The Georgia Department of Investigation (GBI) has arrested a man accused of making terroristic threats related to the controversial killing of Ahmaud Arbery.
The GBI was made aware of the Facebook post on Sunday. They say it contained a threat to future protests related to Ahmaud Arbery.
Rashawn Smith, 20, was arrested and charged with dissemination of information relating to a terroristic act. He was taken into custody in Midway, Georgia and will be booked into the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office.
The father and son allegedly involved in the fatal shooting -- Gregory and Travis McMichael -- were recently arrested and face murder and aggravated assault charges, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.
The arrests of Gregory and Travis McMichael came after public outcry following the release of a grisly video of the shooting that went viral on social media.
