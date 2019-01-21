SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46)- CBS46 has learned a Griffin Spalding County School System board member has been involved in a stabbing.
According to officials, deputies with the Spalding County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of an aggravated assault at a residence on High Falls Road. When deputies arrived, they found 33-year-old board member Syntel Brown in the front yard of the residence.
Brown was found with multiple stab wounds and cuts.
A neighbor, along with deputies, began rendering aid to Brown until EMS could arrive. He was transported to Atlanta Medical Center for treatment.
A second person identified as 24-year-old Devontae Perkins was found a short distance from the residence also suffering from multiple stab wounds and cuts. He has been transported to Spalding Regional Hospital and is being treated for his wounds.
“After being briefed by my investigators as to the details of the incident and those involved, I made the determination to contact the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and ask for their assistance," said Sheriff Darrell Dix. "At this point the investigation has been turned over to them. No other details will be released at this time as the investigation into the incident and fact gathering is ongoing.”
Griffin-Spalding County Board of Education released the following statement to our newsroom:
"Our hearts and minds are with Mr. R. Syntel Brown and his family at this time. We wish him a speedy recovery."
