GLENVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) -- A probation officer was injured Thursday evening in an officer-involved shooting in Tattnall County.

The officer suffered minor injuries, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. 

"Agents are on scene gathering more details," read a tweet from the GBI.

This is an ongoing situation. CBS46 will continue to update this story as it develops.

