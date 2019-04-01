gbi officer involved shooting

UNION CITY, Ga. (CBS46) One person has been killed in an officer involved shooting in Union City on Monday evening.

The shooting occurred in the 6200 block of Highpoint Road.

This is the 27th officer involved shooting this year. The GBI will be assisting with the investigation.

