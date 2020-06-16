NEWNAN, Ga. (CBS46) -- The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is looking into its 50th officer-involved shooting this year after an incident that occurred Newnan.
Investigators say the Monday night shooting happened in the 600 block of Greison Trail. At this time only a male is reportedly injured. No officers have sustained injuries.
This is a breaking news story. Stay with CBS46 for details.
