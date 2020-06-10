CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- A shooting involving Clayton County Police is under investigation in Forest Park.
A call regarding a possible carjacking came in around 8:07 p.m. Wednesday in the 5800 block of Old Dixie Highway. It is unclear who was injured at this time.
This is the 47th officer-involved shooting the Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called to this year.
CBS46 crews are headed to the scene.
This is a breaking news story. Updates to follow at 11 p.m. on CBS46 News.
