ATLANTA (CBS46) -- A heavy police presence was reported at the Avalon Park apartment complex in northwest Atlanta Thursday evening.
The Atlanta Police Department is investigating an incident that occurred at the apartment complex on Peek Road.
Authorities tell CBS46 News that GBI was also called to the scene to investigate the incident.
Very limited details are available at this time. Stay with CBS46 News for the latest on this developing story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.