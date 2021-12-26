ATLANTA (CBS46) -- The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called to investigate an officer-involved shooting that took place late Sunday night at Atlantic Station.
Details are very limited at this time, but Atlanta Police tell the CBS46 crew on scene the incident involved the Georgia State University Police Department.
Several different agencies have responded to the scene, including Atlanta Police. The GBI is en route to the scene to investigate what happened.
At 11:34 p.m., the Atlanta Police Department released the following statement to CBS46.
"APD responded to a disturbance call regarding a large crowd gathering at 230 17th ST NW. To our knowledge, an officer involved shooting also occurred at the location. Please keep in mind the officer involved shooting did not involve any officers with the Atlanta Police Department."
17th Street near Atlantic Station is closed in both directions and that is expected to continue while the incident is under investigation.
CBS46 will continue to provide updates as soon as we learn more from police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.