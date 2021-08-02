SOUTH FULTON, Ga. (CBS46) -- The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was called to investigate an officer involved shooting in Clayton County Monday afternoon.
On Sunday around 4:30 p.m., the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team were executing an arrest warrant at a home on the 4000 block of Comfort Trail in South Fulton.
As SWAT officers were attempting to make contact with 31-year-old Marcus Brown who was seen at behind the home with a handgun, police reported.
During the incident Brown was shot at least once by a SWAT team member. He was then transported to Grady Memorial Hospital in stable condition.
Authorities told CBS46 News that no officers were injured during the incident.
Once the GBI completes their investigation the case will then be turned over to the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office for review.
This is the 57th officer involved shooting the GBI has been requested to investigate in 2021, according to the press release.
