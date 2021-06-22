COVINGTON, Ga. (CBS46) -- The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was called to investigate an officer-involved shooting in Newton County late Tuesday night.
The incident happened on the 3000 block of Georgia 162 in Covington around 5:44 p.m.
Very limited details are available at this time; stay with CBS46 News for the latest details.
GBI agents are responding to an OIS at the request of the Newton County Sheriff’s Office. We are working to gather details. pic.twitter.com/hmcRAfVpMP— GA Bureau of Investigation (@GBI_GA) June 23, 2021
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.