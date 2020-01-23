ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- People in a Southeast Atlanta neighborhood were scared after gunfire erupted just before noon.
Barry Lennon was having lunch at a restaurant off of Whiteford Avenue at the time, “very loud pops different from firecrackers, 1,2,3,4,5,6 very quickly than it was over.”
In Edgewood, Atlanta Police Officers spotted a stolen Grey Chevrolet Camaro, so they called Georgia State Highway Patrol Troopers in for backup.
The trooper conducted a felony traffic stop. The driver of the stolen car got out but when he got back in the car. Investigators say the suspect started driving towards the trooper hitting the car. That is when the trooper fired shots at the driver. Right now, it’s not clear how many shots were fired.
The suspect continued to drive, after a short chase. The stolen car crashed. The driver was taken to Grady Hospital where he died. The passenger was also injured and taken to the hospital. Police have not said if the passenger will face any charges.
This is the 10th officer involved shooting GBI has investigated since 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.