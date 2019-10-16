DEKALB County, Ga. (CBS46) -- The GBI is investigating an officer involved shooting in DeKalb County on Tuesday.
A Dekalb County officer found a wanted suspect who was at the 1000 block of Thornwood Lane in Stone Mountain. Authorities say, 26-year-old Akinyia Malik Jerome Gray has several outstanding felony warrants including possession of a firearm by convicted felon, obstruction of justice, and hit and run charges.
When the officers approached Gray, who was armed, he began firing at officers striking and injuring D’Jango, the K9.
Several officers began firing back and ultimately killing Gray. He was later pronounced dead on the scene due to his injuries.
The K9 was transported to a local veterinary hospital and was last reported in critical condition.
The GBI continues to investigate this shooting. Stay with CBS46 for updates.
