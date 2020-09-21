ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Late Monday evening the Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced it was looking into its second officer-involved shooting of the day.

The GBI is responding to an OIS at the request of the Atlanta Police Department. We are working to gather details. pic.twitter.com/TC9LZU9yQw — GA Bureau of Investigation (@GBI_GA) September 22, 2020

According to Atlanta Police the shooting occurred on Casanova Street. The GBI has not yet released details surrounding the latest incident, it will however be the 73rd officer-involved shooting the agency has been called to investigate this year.

Earlier in the day the GBI was requested to assist with the investigation of an Oconee deputy's fatal shooting of a woman.

