LUMPKIN COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- The Georgia Bureau of Investigation arrested a Georgia woman Thursday for theft by taking.
Rhonda Sheppard, 54, of Dahlonega, was charged on one count of Theft by Taking after an investigation on Aug. 6, 2021.
Sheriff Stacy Jarrard learned from a concerned citizen that the terms of a local residents’ will were not carried out by the executrix, Sheppard.
One such term involved a donation to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.
Sheriff Jarrard then made an initial inquiry confirming what the citizen relayed to him. As a result, the GBI was requested to investigate the case. The investigation revealed that Sheppard took over $400,000 for personal use.
The GBI investigation is ongoing.
Sheppard was booked into the Lumpkin County Detention Center.
