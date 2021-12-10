LUMPKIN COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- The Georgia Bureau of Investigation arrested a Georgia woman Thursday for theft by taking.
Rhonda Sheppard, 54, of Dahlonega, was charged on one count of Theft by Taking after an investigation on Aug. 6, 2021.
Sheppard is the Chief Registrar and Elections Manager for the county's election office. The county says she is now on administrative leave.
Lumpkin County Sheriff Stacy Jarrard learned from a concerned citizen that the terms of a local resident's will were not carried out by the executrix, which was Sheppard.
One such term involved a donation to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.
"Even worse. That's even worse," said one woman we spoke with Friday in Lumpkin County.
Sheriff Jarrard then made an initial inquiry confirming what the citizen relayed to him. As a result, the GBI was requested to investigate the case. The investigation revealed that Sheppard took over $400,000 for personal use, according to the press release.
Sheppard was booked into the Lumpkin County Detention Center. The GBI investigation is ongoing.
The Lumpkin County Elections Office sent the following statement:
The Lumpkin County Board of Elections and the Board of Commissioners are aware of the arrest of Lumpkin County Chief Registrar and Elections Manager Rhonda Sheppard for an alleged offense not related to her work with the county. Per county policy, Mrs. Sheppard has been placed on Administrative Leave and an Interim Elections Manager has been appointed. Special Projects Director Ashley Peck has nine years of previous experience successfully leading the Lumpkin County Elections Office and will be the Interim Manager until further notice. An audit will be conducted of the Elections Office to account for all public funds and equipment. The Lumpkin County Elections Office will continue to provide the citizens of Lumpkin County excellent service as Elections staff and Interim Manager Peck prepare for the 2022 Elections.
