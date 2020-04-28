WALTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- A 46-year-old man is facing several charges after being arrested for allegedly sexually exploiting a child, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.
Charles DeLorenzo was arrested as part of an ongoing effort by the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. An investigation revealed the Monroe man in possession of child pornography.
DeLorenzo was booked into the Walton County Jail where he is charged with sexual exploitation of children.
Anyone with information about this case or any other cases of child exploitation is asked to contact the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit at 404-270-8870.
