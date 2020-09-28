ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has completed an investigation into the fatal officer-involved shooting of Rayshard Brooks. The results of the investigation have been handed over to the Fulton County District Attorney's Office.

On June 12, Brooks was shot in the back while attempting to flee Atlanta Officer Garret Rolfe in the parking lot of a Wendy's on University Avenue. The father of three had been involved in a scuffle with Rolfe moments before the fatal shooting.

Rolfe was terminated and charged with felony murder and aggravated assault.

