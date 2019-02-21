Atlanta, GA (CBS46) The GBI has released its findings from a crime lab test on tainted treats that sickened 28 students at Sandtown Middle School in Atlanta last week.
The GBI Crime Lab confirms that one of the items that sickened the children contained the presence of THC, which is the main active ingredient in marijuana.
According to Fulton County Schools, 28 children were taken from Sandtown Middle School to two local hospitals on Valentine's Day. The students fell ill after eating candy and snacks that were brought to school.
Sixth grader Jah’nyla Wright said some classmates were handing out what she called suspicious candy. Specifically, lollipops and brown Rice Krispies treats.
“There was an ambulance outside our school and I knew a lot of people were getting sick,” Wright said. “A couple of kids in my class their stomachs started hurting then they had to get escorted to the clinic. People were vomiting in the hallways.”
The students reportedly experienced shortness of breath and other allergic reactions after eating the candy. Nineteen students were taken to Egleston and Hughes Spalding Hospitals. 28 students in all fell ill.
