TOCCOA, Ga. (CBS46) -- A Stephens County man is in critical condition, and a woman is dead after a twisted stabbing and kidnapping incident that happened September 23.
The suspect investigators believe to be behind the incident is 48-year-old Kenton Deshaun Hall; he remains at large.
Around 9 p.m. on Monday, Toccoa Police responded to reports of a stabbing and kidnapping at a residence on Mill Street. When officers arrived to the home, they found Nancy Johnson, 66, and Robert Maxwell, 64, suffering from injuries. Both were transported to area hospitals for treatment. Maxwell's condition is listed as critical, but Johnson's condition is not yet known.
A third woman, identified as 49-year-old Patricia Hall, was missing from the home. Throughout the night officers searcher for the missing woman, but is was not until daybreak on September 24 that she was located near the 300 block of Franklin Street void of life.
Investigators suspect her killer may be her husband, Kenton Hall.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has obtained warrants for murder, aggravated assault, and kidnapping for Hall.
