GBI Director Vic Reynolds says as the riots and insurrection unfolded at the U.S. Capitol, his phone began to ring.
“One of the first calls I received from my FBI counterpart here in Georgia. The second call I received from the Chief of Police in Atlanta," Reynolds said. "Just to see it was extremely concerning. It was sad. It made me angry," he explained. Within 30 minutes he says, various law enforcement agencies were coordinating with one another and monitoring the events from Atlanta.
But why were Capitol Police seemingly unprepared?
Reynolds says he doesn’t want to critique another agency from a distance, but says there are conversations across law enforcement about accountability.
"Law enforcement can’t be ready for everything, but I think certainly they will learn from this," Reynolds said. "I think it will affect the way they provide security at the Capitol and the Capitol complex in the future."
Several Georgians were arrested for their part: Joshua Skillman, 28; Samantha Fakk, 33; Joseph Wilson, 37; Michael Powell, 39; and Chris Georgia, 53.
Reynolds would not say if they’re now on a watch list, but said the GBI is aware of the arrests.
“You know those individuals doesn’t necessarily mean they would come here and commit a similar offense, but certainly make sure you are aware of who was arrested, you are aware of the charges,” he said. The GBI has one of the top ranked intelligence fusion centers in the country that operates 24/7 365 days a year monitoring online chatter, threats, tips and potential uprisings.
Meanwhile airlines are responding to the attacks by tightening restrictions and rules.
United Airlines earlier this week moved their crews from downtown DC hotels and increased staffing at Washington-area airports.
American Airlines stopped serving alcohol on flights to and from the Washington DC area through Thursday night and increased security. The airline had already stopped serving alcohol in the main cabin because of the pandemic.
Delta and Southwest Airlines did not reveal specific changes in light of the riots, but TSA and other law enforcement agencies have increased presence in the Washington area.
Local and state Law enforcement are increasing presence at the State Capitol as well.
“You can’t wait until things come to your door. You have to do everything you can on the front end to be prepared. There’s no crystal ball. You can’t predict things of this nature,” Reynolds said, adding that strong partnerships with other police agencies help.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.