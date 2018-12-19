Atlanta, GA (CBS46) GBI Director Vernon Keenan has announced his retirement which will be effective at the top of the new year.
Keenan has a 45-year history in law enforcement. He began his career with the DeKalb County Police Department in 1972. A year later he would join the GBI as a special agent.
From there, Keenan worked his way up the ranks before being appointed director of the GBI in 1993.
The GBI has not yet announced who his replacement will be.
