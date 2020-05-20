GBI executes search warrants at home of Greg and Travis McMichael

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (CBS46) -- The Georgia Bureau of Investigation executed multiple search warrants at the Brunswick home of Gregory and Travis McMichael Tuesday evening around 6:40pm.
Georgia State Troopers blocked off Satilla Drive where the McMichael’s live as agents searched the home and areas in the yard for about two hours.
Sean Walker recorded the search on his cell phone and aired the search live on his Facebook page.
He told CBS46’s Hayley Mason that he dropped everything and headed to the McMichael’s street when he saw on a friend’s Facebook page that the police were at the home.
“I’m trying to see what’s going on,” Walker said on the video.
The GBI says that the warrants were executed as part of Ahmaud Arbery murder investigation.
In Walker’s video, you can see agents carrying what appear to be large brown bags out of a home. One agent knocks on the door of a neighbor and talks with the neighbor in front of their home.
“They never said anything to me. They were very professional,” Walker told CBS46. “I did let them know that we were depending on them to do their job because of the corruption here and especially with Greg McMichael working in the system for as long as he did,” Walker added.
Walker is a coach at Brunswick High School where Ahmaud Arbery graduated. He says he wants to hold authorities accountable like he does with the young men in his school’s community.
“It affects our community directly, not just white and black,” Walker said. “The majority are our black young men, these things are happening to them. We like to step in and intervene when we can. When our young men are right, we are going to stand with them, just like they know that we are going to chastise them or punish them or discipline them when they are wrong,” Walker explained.
Walker told CBS46 he wanted to make sure authorities know that the eyes of the community and world are watching. He wants everyone involved in Arbery’s death to be arrested.
“We’ve got a lot of cleaning up to do in Glynn County, Walker said. “Hopefully with the GBI being involved they can come in and do their jobs efficiently and hold the people accountable that need to be held accountable and we can move forward as a community.”
