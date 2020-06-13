ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- A man was shot and killed by Atlanta Police after a struggle with officers near a metro Atlanta Wendy's location Friday night. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was called in early Saturday morning to handle the investigation into the shooting.

Atlanta Police said officers responded to a call of what appeared to be a man, identified as Rayshard Brooks, who had fallen asleep while in the drive-thru lane of the University Ave. Wendy's, causing other customers to drive around the immobile vehicle.

Officers administered a field sobriety test, which Brooks reportedly failed. When they attempted to make an arrest, a struggle ensued as Brooks resisted.

The GBI said video from the Wendy's, along with witness statements, said during the struggle, Brooks was able to wrestle a taser away from one of the officers. GBI said Brooks ran the length of approximately 5-7 parking spaces before allegedly turning around at the officers with the Taser raised.

At that point, the GBI said one of the officers pulled their gun and fired at Brooks, who fell to the ground. Brooks was taken to a local hospital, but died after surgery. One of the police officers was also treated for minor injuries at the hospital following the incident. The GBI said Saturday afternoon they intend to make the video they have seen in the investigation available to the public before the end of the day Saturday.

Fulton County District District Attorney Paul L. Howard, Jr. released a statement regarding the investigation:

“The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating this incident, and it will turn over its findings to the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office when it is complete. However, my office has already launched an intense, independent investigation of the incident. Members of the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office were on scene shortly after the shooting, and we have been in investigative sessions ever since to identify all of the facts and circumstances surrounding this incident. In this matter, we are asking for the cooperation of the public. We are asking anyone who saw the incident to call the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office Tip Line at (404) 612-4903 and if they wish to email any information, still photos, and/or videos we ask that they do so by sending it to Donald.Hannah@fultoncountyga.gov. Lastly, our thoughts and our sympathies are extended to the family of Rayshard Brooks as we must not forget that this investigation is centered upon a loss of life. The Fulton County District Attorney’s Office is working diligently to gather all of the necessary information to proceed with this investigation.”

In the wake of the shooting, protests have broken out around metro Atlanta including at the scene of the shooting.

The shooting death comes two weeks after multiple Atlanta Police officers were fired after they were captured on CBS546 cameras using tasers to pull two college students out of a car. The footage, broadcast live on CBS46, led to the officers' termination and to multiple charges being filed against the officers involved.